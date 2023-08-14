‘How do you say entitled without saying it?’ A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late
by Matthew Gilligan
No, go ahead and take your time! It’s not like the hundreds, if not thousands, of other people on this ship are in a hurry or anything…
Good grief!
A TikTok video showed a woman strolling up to a cruise ship 45 minutes after it was scheduled to hit the open seas.
Pretty rude, don’t you think?
The text overlay in the video reads, “How do you say entitled without saying it? A lady showing no urgency as the cruise ship waits for her to board 45 after boarding time.”
It sure looks like she’s taking her sweet time, doesn’t it?
And I bet she wasn’t the most popular person on the ship because it looks like a lot of passengers are glaring at her as she makes her way onboard.
Take a look at what happened.
@designsbyd1 #carnivalvista#cruise #missedcruise #entilted #takemytime#travel ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
Maybe they should have just left her?
That definitely would have taught her a lesson.