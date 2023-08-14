August 14, 2023 at 2:33 am

‘How do you say entitled without saying it?’ A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokCruiseShipEntitled How do you say entitled without saying it? A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

No, go ahead and take your time! It’s not like the hundreds, if not thousands, of other people on this ship are in a hurry or anything…

Good grief!

A TikTok video showed a woman strolling up to a cruise ship 45 minutes after it was scheduled to hit the open seas.

Pretty rude, don’t you think?

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.01.00 PM How do you say entitled without saying it? A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “How do you say entitled without saying it? A lady showing no urgency as the cruise ship waits for her to board 45 after boarding time.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.01.12 PM How do you say entitled without saying it? A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

Photo Credit: TikTok

It sure looks like she’s taking her sweet time, doesn’t it?

And I bet she wasn’t the most popular person on the ship because it looks like a lot of passengers are glaring at her as she makes her way onboard.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.01.24 PM How do you say entitled without saying it? A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at what happened.

@designsbyd1 #carnivalvista#cruise #missedcruise #entilted #takemytime#travel ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

And here’s what people had to say.

One viewer shared what they would have done in this situation.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.01.39 PM How do you say entitled without saying it? A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person said they went on a cruise where this wouldn’t have happened.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.01.45 PM How do you say entitled without saying it? A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTok user said they think they know what’s really going on here.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.01.52 PM How do you say entitled without saying it? A TikTok User Called Out A Woman Who Boarded A Cruise Ship 45 Minutes Late

Photo Credit: TikTok

Maybe they should have just left her?

That definitely would have taught her a lesson.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter