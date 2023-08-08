How Would You Come Up With $100K In 30 Days? These People Share Their Plans For What They’d Do.
by Trisha Leigh
Luckily, most of us will never find ourselves in a situation where we need to come up with $100k in a month’s time or face dire consequences.
Sometimes it’s fun to imagine what we would do in wild situations, though, and these people have thought long and hard and they have plans.
Fairly reasonable scams.
Y’all haven’t learned anything from politicians?
Sign up for free trials of a bunch of software. You won’t need it that long, so this works.
Set up free websites for a legit business, a non profit, and a political action group.
For the business, get AI free trials to create you a realistic sounding business plan. Then shop it around for investors who will never see a dime back.
For the nonprofit, do community outreach asking for sponsorship from local big businesses, and promise them to plaster their name on your website.
For the political action group, find an online list of donors from another political website and spam the hell out of all of them with your new pac, asking for donations to fight the dreaded other party.
A practical person.
Live well for 29 days, and then wander off into the wild spaces to die in nature, because there’s no way I’m coming up with 100k in 30 days.
If you’ve got the credit.
Got to the bank, ask for a loan.
It might work.
“Buy my 30 day course and I’ll show you exactly how!”
What could possibly go wrong?
To be fair, gambling in general can be good answer. Get a loan and day trade on stocks and meme coins.
Even betting on bear market can be good, get a loan and depending on the trend, just yolo it all.
Either you get your 100 000, or you just get another loan and repeat the process until you inevitably succeed. What could possibly go wrong?
They’ve found him out.
Feel like OP is desperately in need of money and has come to consult Reddit for advice
It’s a toss up.
I mean i do know how to make m*th.
Can I sell it without getting robbed or murd**ed though…
Depends how desperate you are, I suppose.
I was seriously reading this thread with a pen and paper and so far giving blowjobs seems to be the only feasible option.
I am a guy.
Anyone can do it.
Invest $1 million in the stock market and lose $900k in a month on options
In theory.
Going in a Bank and Kindly asking for the 100k.
You don’t even need a gun in a federal bank. I mean, they’re insured, why should they give a f**k?
I heard of this one guy, walks into a bank with a portable phone. He gives the phone to the teller, a guy on the other end of the line says, we’ve got this guy’s little girl, if you don’t give him all your money, we’re gonna k**l her.
Knucklehead walks into a bank with a telephone! Not a pistol, not a shotgun, but a f**king phone. Cleans the place out, doesn’t even lift a f**king finger.
Oddly specific.
My cousin had to make $10,000 in a week once so she turned to prostitution.
She ended up making $10,000.25 in a week blowing guys for cash.
He’s really thought this through.
Enter a minor league dodgeball game with a motley crew of friends and acquaintances, go on to win due to a discretional matter with the other team, landing a place in the national tournament. Weed our way through the other teams until the final where I get bribed to not play after my coach got crushed in a freak accident.
Have a last second change of heart to play the final where three judges vote to let me play, two agree. Thank you Chuck Norris. Then play the game where it looks like my rival would knock me out. Luckily, the attentive referee spots that he stepped over the line, initiating sudden death. In a mad gamble I stare at an old scarf my coach gave me, where I hear him give me some mediocre advice. I press the stained cloth into my face and tie it, blinding myself like some sort of cool ninja guy.
My rival throws his shot, only for me to dodge it (cus the stained scarf is a little see through) and follow up with a sweet counter, my guy. It connects right to his hairy upper lip and he falls. Victory, but alas, the winnings were only $50,000 and my rival still bought me out of my gym.
But then! I am presented with my winnings of $5 million since I sneakily bet the $100k bribe I received on us to win at 50 to 1. So I buy the controlling stake of my rivals gym and send him out business, keep the money and get to kiss my pretty lady friend, who also happens to be my real estate lawyer.
Oh and one of my friends is a pirate.
It would probably work.
Sad sob story and crowd funding.
I feel like I’ve seen that movie.
Go find your autistic but extremely smart brother who is a genius with numbers take him to Vegas and have him play blackjack until you make enough plus able to buy matching suits.
The real truth.
My plan is…failure. If I could raise 100k in 30 days, I would have already done it!!
This is pretty much it.
There’s a few answers in here that are proposing legitimate-sounding methods other than crime and prostitution, but if it was honestly something you could just decide to do in a month with no luck or law breaking necessary, then $100k would be the cost of a s*%tty burger at McDonalds due to inflation
Definitely don’t try these at home, and your mileage may vary.
All of the warnings. Ha!