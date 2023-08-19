‘I actually *don’t* recommend doing this yourself.’ A Woman Talked About Adding Her Salary History To Her LinkedIn Page
Do you include your salary history on your LinkedIn page or on your resume?
People seem to be pretty divided about this tactic, but a woman named Charlotte shared a TikTok video where she talked about how she added her salary info to her LinkedIn page for every job she’s ever had.
Charlotte’s salary history shows a HUGE jump in pay over the years that she’s worked full-time jobs and it’s pretty impressive.
In her video’s caption, Charlotte wrote, “I actually *don’t* recommend doing this yourself. Showing a potential future employer what you currently make could cause them to lowball you! I’m just doing it because I can, and it’s helpful for others. Use it to your advantage!”
Check out what she had to say in her video.
@charlottechaze Salary transparency on my LinkedIn for every job I’ve had* *that’s worthy enough to be on LinkedIn. I don’t have my time at Domino’s Pizza, Smoothie King, Cheeburger Cheeburger, Coldstone Creamery, or Chesapeake Bay Candles on there! I actually *don’t* recommend doing this yourself. Showing a potential future employer what you currently make could cause them to lowball you! I’m just doing it because I can and it’s helpful for others. Use it to your advantage! #salarytransparency #salary #mysalary #pay #work #job #career #greenscreenvideo #paychecks #receipts ♬ original sound – Charlotte • Break Into Tech®
