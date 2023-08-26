‘I just don’t understand like what is going on? Literally what is going on?’ A Woman Shows How She Bought Fake Louboutin Shoes From Nordstrom
by Matthew Gilligan
I know absolutely nothing about shoes or fashion in general, so I had to look up Christian Louboutin shoes…and they are EXPENSIVE, friends!
So you can understand why a woman named Chloe who posted a viral TikTok video is pretty p**sed off about possibly buying a fake pair of Louboutin shoes from Nordstrom.
Chloe bought the shoes and became concerned when she discovered that the bottom of one of the shoes was peeling.
She said she brought the shoes back to Nordstrom and the worker there offered to replace her shoes with an online order.
But when the new shoes showed up, Chloe noticed there were some big differences from the original pair.She said the bottoms of the shoes looked different, the heel was thicker, and that there were no rubber tips on the bottom of the new pair.
Chloe said she was “furious” because she thinks the new shoes are fakes and she said, “There is absolutely no way I am paying for fake shoes. These shoes are both going back to Nordstrom because you’ve gotta be joking me right now,” she said.
“I just don’t understand like what is going on? Literally what is going on?”Take a look at her video.
@chloe_victoriaaaa I didnt end up posting the unboxing because im so mad. Can someone please tell me if I got fake louboutins from Nordstrom? @Nordstrom @Christian Louboutin #fakelouboutins @Bethenny Frankel #nordstromsale #fauxluxury #nordstromscam #scam #fraud ♬ original sound – Chloe Victoria
Chloe posted a follow-up video and she said the Nordstrom workers were very helpful.
She said, “They brought out their manager… she was the sweetest lady and she understood why I was so alarmed but also was not 100% sure these were fake.”
Take a look at what she had to say about what happened.
@chloe_victoriaaaa #stitch with @Chloe Victoria UPDATE on fake Christian Louboutin’s from Nordstrom #nordstromsale #nordstrom @Christian Louboutin @Nordstrom ♬ original sound – Chloe Victoria
