‘I just felt so bad.’ A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s awkward…
You can’t really sum up this story better than that and the young woman who posted this TikTok video seems pretty horrified about what she did.
What was it, you ask?
She accidentally grabbed her driver’s ed teacher’s neck!
Oh, no!
She was taking a driving lesson and when she went to grab the passenger side seat to back the car up, she grabbed her instructor’s neck by accident.
In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Sorry Mr Walter.”
Well, now the whole world knows…
Let’s take a look at her video.
@faireeeeriah sorry mr walter 🙏 #fyp ♬ HAVE SOME COMPASSION – Khloe Kardashian fan
She posted a follow-up video where she went into more detail about her embarrassing encounter.
She said, “I just felt so bad. And the fact that I had to like go on with the lesson. I couldn’t just like leave and go home.”
Check out what else she had to say.
@faireeeeriah Replying to @autumn 🙂 ft my miffy plush #fyp ♬ original sound – riah
Check out what folks said about this on TikTok.
One individual thought this story was hilarious.
Another TikTokker might have done something even worse.
And this person said they would have simply walked away.
Whoops!