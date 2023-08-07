August 6, 2023 at 11:33 pm

‘I just felt so bad.’ A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck

Well, that’s awkward…

You can’t really sum up this story better than that and the young woman who posted this TikTok video seems pretty horrified about what she did.

What was it, you ask?

She accidentally grabbed her driver’s ed teacher’s neck!

Oh, no!

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.19.27 PM I just felt so bad. A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck

Photo Credit: TikTok

She was taking a driving lesson and when she went to grab the passenger side seat to back the car up, she grabbed her instructor’s neck by accident.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.19.39 PM I just felt so bad. A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Sorry Mr Walter.”

Well, now the whole world knows…

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.19.55 PM I just felt so bad. A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at her video.

@faireeeeriah sorry mr walter 🙏 #fyp ♬ HAVE SOME COMPASSION – Khloe Kardashian fan

She posted a follow-up video where she went into more detail about her embarrassing encounter.

She said, “I just felt so bad. And the fact that I had to like go on with the lesson. I couldn’t just like leave and go home.”

Check out what else she had to say.

@faireeeeriah Replying to @autumn 🙂 ft my miffy plush #fyp ♬ original sound – riah

Check out what folks said about this on TikTok.

One individual thought this story was hilarious.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.20.12 PM I just felt so bad. A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker might have done something even worse.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.20.24 PM I just felt so bad. A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said they would have simply walked away.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.20.30 PM I just felt so bad. A Teenager Made It Really Awkward When She Accidentally Grabbed Her Driver’s Ed Teacher’s Neck

Photo Credit: TikTok

Whoops!

