‘I just said his tattoo was really ironic.’ Was He Wrong For Laughing At His Brother’s “Loyalty” Tattoo Because It’s The Exact Opposite Of How He Acts?

Most people probably don’t get tattoos that are objectively funny, so someone laughing at a new one likely isn’t an anticipated – or wanted, to be honest.
OP is older than his brother, and describes his younger siblings dating life as the life of a serial cheater, basically. His current girlfriend was the woman he’d cheated on his old girlfriend, and so on.
This is a pretty cut and dry scenario. My (32M) little brother (25M) has been in a string of relationships since he was young enough to know what dating was.
On several occasions, the relationships ended because he was caught cheating with another girl (these are just the ones that I know about, there could be more).
In fact, his current gf (19F) was the ‘other woman’ from his previous relationship.
So when his baby brother showed up with a tattoo that read “Loyalty,” OP couldn’t help but laugh.
He (I’ll call him Danny) still lives with my parents and I headed over on the 4th for barbecue. When he reached out for a hug I noticed his arm was super red and he showed me his brand new tattoo that he had literally just gotten.
In huge words it said “LOYALTY” in cursive.
Where I might be TA is that I kinda laughed as soon as I saw it and didn’t try to hide it at all (it wasn’t a dramatic laugh). He said what’s so funny and I just said his tattoo was really ironic.
His brother stormed off (possibly to look up the meaning of the word “ironic”) and his family thought he went too far.
He got pissed and stormed off to his room and didn’t join my parents and I (+ our sister) for dinner.
I told them what happened and they said I was being an AH, and my sister said people are allowed to change.
I personally think he’s acting like a child by locking himself in his room and that I shouldn’t be blamed for a 25 yo storming off.
