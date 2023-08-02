“I overheard a customer be super rude to my staff…” This Barista Says Some Customers Really Deserve A “Grimace Latte”
by Trisha Leigh
If you’ve ever worked in food service (or any customer-facing position, probably), you know there are some people who just cannot be helped. They’re rude and they like it that way, so the only thing to do is get your small and petty revenge where you can.
Business owner Alexandra Lourdes (@alexandra_lourdes) decided that jumping on the trend of “grimace shakes” being a way to show a customer how you really feel about them was the way to go.
She documented prepping a “Grimace Latte” for a customer she thought deserved it.
“I overheard a customer be super rude to my staff so I made her a special latte…”
In goes some berries and whole milk into the blender, and the whole thing is topped with whipped cream and a very impressive Grimace design on top.
When Grimace was first introduced in the 1970s it was as a milkshake-stealing villain, and even though he’s been re-branded as Ronald McDonald’s best friend, the internet never forgets.
There’s a trend out there where people who try a Grimace shake end up suffering horrific consequences, which seems to be where Lourdes was going with her concoction.
Check out the video here for yourself.
@alexandra_lourdes
Think shes gonna like it? 😃 #coffee #coffeeshop #entrepreneur #grimacelatte #benice #latinabusinessowner #grimaceshake #funny #storytime
And that set one person off…
But some commenters thought it was a lighthearted way to tell someone off.
And others half-jokingly thought it would be a good idea to stay on Lourdes’ good side.
One thing is for sure… if you get a latte like this… you know you’re being a jerk.
You’ve been warned!
