‘I rage applied to 50 on Indeed’ This Man Said He’s Applied To So Many Jobs That He Had No Idea Which One Was Calling Him
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh…that’s probably not the best way to start off a phone call with a potential employer…but what are you supposed to do if you’ve applied to a ton of jobs and you can’t keep track of everything?
That, my friends, is the problem that a man named Liam faced when he received a random call from a job he applied to, but he’s been so busy on the job hunting front that he was totally clueless about who he was talking to.
The text overlay to Liam’s video reads, “Me wondering which job is calling me after I rage applied to 50 on Indeed.”
Someone commented, “They really need to send a warning email and stop blind siding me on a Tuesday morning like who are u I applied to 100 jobs.”
Liam replied to that person that he never remembers the jobs he applies to because he applies to all jobs he sees that pay $20 an hour.
Here’s the video.
Is it just me or does this guy seem really entitled?
We should all be so lucky to have “problems” like this.