‘I spoke an opposing opinion.’ A Woman Was Written up at Her Job for “Emotional Instability” Because She Asked A Clarifying Question
First things first…is this legal?
That what folks seem to asking in response to a woman’s TikTok video that she shared about getting written up at work for “emotional instability.”
In fact, the woman’s note was called her “final” write-up even though she says it’s the first one she ever received at her job.
In her text overlay, she wrote, “just got written up for emotional instability? is this even legal…?”
In fact, in direct messages with The Daily Dot, the woman said this happened after she had a disagreement with one of her co-workers.
She said, “Manager basically wanted to implement a policy I found confusing, I spoke an opposing opinion only to reach clarification. problem was it was in front of staff, she labeled it as a breakdown/instability and creating negativity.”
She added, “I basically offered another solution to better understand where she was coming from. it felt like she wanted no questioning, no thoughts just do.”
While this doesn’t seem legal, pretty much any employer can fire you for any reason.
Welcome to the wonderful world of “at-will” employment