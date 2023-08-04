‘I will call the police!’ A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self-Serve Coffee for Him
by Matthew Gilligan
What does self-serve mean to you?
Seems pretty self-explanatory, don’t you think?
Well, apparently not everyone received the memo and a woman on TikTok shared a video where she told viewers about a situation she had with a customer at her coffee shop who really wasn’t getting the message.
The customer asked her, “Aren’t you forgetting something? You gave me the cup, but the coffee’s missing.”
And the customer seemed pretty peeved when they received word that the coffee was self-serve.
The woman explained that wasn’t her job and that the self-serve process at the shop is due to COVID restrictions.
Of course, the guy decided to get political about it and was not pleased.
Some people…
She told the man there was nothing political about it and the store had the policy so people can make their coffee exactly the way they want it.
She ended up giving the customer a refund.
She told the man, “I don’t care what your political opinion is, but you are acting irrational and screaming, so if you don’t get out, I will call the police.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
@lttlebean Im still confused why he was so angry. #karensgoingwild🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #foryouu #fyp #yikes #karen #karensgoingwild #hatersgonnahate #goawaykaren #foryoupage #storytime #foryou #foryoupageofficiall #karensoftiktok #foru ♬ original sound – lttlebean
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.
One person made a great point.
Another said they’ve dealt with customers like this before.
And one TikTok user said some people are just always looking for a fight.
I agree with Kim the commenter here… some people are just looking to get into a fight, and they literally won’t let it go if you don’t respond to it.
We’re taught to NOT respond… and then true aholes just escalate it because they’re not making you feel bad.
She totally handled this the right way.
10/10.