August 4, 2023 at 12:26 am

‘I will call the police!’ A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self-Serve Coffee for Him

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokSelfServeCoffee I will call the police! A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self Serve Coffee for Him

What does self-serve mean to you?

Seems pretty self-explanatory, don’t you think?

Well, apparently not everyone received the memo and a woman on TikTok shared a video where she told viewers about a situation she had with a customer at her coffee shop who really wasn’t getting the message.

The customer asked her, “Aren’t you forgetting something? You gave me the cup, but the coffee’s missing.”

And the customer seemed pretty peeved when they received word that the coffee was self-serve.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.38.10 AM I will call the police! A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self Serve Coffee for Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman explained that wasn’t her job and that the self-serve process at the shop is due to COVID restrictions.

Of course, the guy decided to get political about it and was not pleased.

Some people…

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.38.21 AM I will call the police! A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self Serve Coffee for Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

She told the man there was nothing political about it and the store had the policy so people can make their coffee exactly the way they want it.

She ended up giving the customer a refund.

She told the man, “I don’t care what your political opinion is, but you are acting irrational and screaming, so if you don’t get out, I will call the police.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.38.41 AM I will call the police! A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self Serve Coffee for Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video and see what you think.

@lttlebean Im still confused why he was so angry. #karensgoingwild🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #foryouu #fyp #yikes #karen #karensgoingwild #hatersgonnahate #goawaykaren #foryoupage #storytime #foryou #foryoupageofficiall #karensoftiktok #foru ♬ original sound – lttlebean

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

One person made a great point.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.38.56 AM I will call the police! A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self Serve Coffee for Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another said they’ve dealt with customers like this before.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.39.06 AM I will call the police! A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self Serve Coffee for Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTok user said some people are just always looking for a fight.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.39.48 AM I will call the police! A Man Yelled at an Employee After She Wouldn’t Make His Self Serve Coffee for Him

Photo Credit: TikTok

I agree with Kim the commenter here… some people are just looking to get into a fight, and they literally won’t let it go if you don’t respond to it.

We’re taught to NOT respond… and then true aholes just escalate it because they’re not making you feel bad.

She totally handled this the right way.

10/10.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter