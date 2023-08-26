August 26, 2023 at 4:48 pm

‘I would dedicate the rest of my life to destroying that person.’ A Man Filmed A Woman Alone And Bought Her Meal But TikTok Roasted That Approach

by Matthew Gilligan

I personally LOVE to eat alone but a lot of folks out there automatically assume that it means someone is sad or lonely or looking for companionship.

And a viral TikTok video of a man who filmed a woman and decided to buy her meal because she was dining alone got a lot of people talking.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I saw this girl who looked sad eating alone so I did this…”.

The video shows a woman eating alone at a restaurant, accompanied only by her dog.

And then somebody surprises her by paying for her meal…

Just a random act of kindness. Yanno… as you do.

And they even brought her flowers…

Let’s take a look at the original video before we get to the roasting…

@neenibHer reaction was THE BEST one 🥺❤️♬ original sound – Neenib Youkana

A guy named Kyle watched the video and responded to the viral TikTok.

He said, “If someone filmed me eating alone at a restaurant, having a sad little meal by myself and it went viral, I would dedicate the rest of my life to destroying that person.”

Ouch.

Take a look at his response.

@kylerehl #stitch with @Neenib Youkana PSA #peoplewatching #inpublic #eatingalone #tableforone #reastaurant ♬ original sound – kyle rehl

Here’s how people reacted.

One person said they enjoy eating alone.

Another viewer was not feeling this at all.

And one TikTokker said eating alone sounds amazing…I don’t think she gets away very often…

Moral of the story? Don’t assume somebody needs help just because they’re eating alone.

