‘If I need a tutorial for dinner, I don’t want it.’ People Have Thoughts About a Restaurant That Has Customers Cook Their Own Steaks
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know about you, but if I’m paying good money to go out to eat at a restaurant, there’s NO WAY that I’m lifting a finger and doing any cooking.
And a TikTok user’s video about their experience at a restaurant called Black Rock Bar and Grill got people talking.
The restaurant is a chain steakhouse and customers grilled their own steaks on a volcanic stone that is 775 degrees.
The person’s video shows a server talking to customers about how to cook their own steaks.
The waitress in the video shows them how to sear their steaks, where to put the butter, and gives them information about how long they should cook to get to the temperatures that they prefer.
The person who posted the video then puts a piece of steak on the stone, cooks it, and holds it up to the camera for viewers to see.
Check out the video and see what you think.
Now it’s time to see how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer said they wouldn’t go to a place like this.
Another individual thinks this whole thing is crazy.
And this TikTokker said they don’t want to have a tutorial about their dinner.
I agree!
This is wild that a restaurant offers something like this.
Cook my steak please! I’m not a good cook!