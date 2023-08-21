‘If I see another package or box at your front door, I’ll throw it away.’ A Woman’s Neighbor Threw Away A Package With $1,000 Worth Of Diabetes Supplies
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s the luck of the draw…
You either get good neighbors or bad neighbors.
And it sounds like the woman you’re about to meet definitely DID NOT hit the jackpot.
In her viral TikTok video, Nikki said she has Type 1 diabetes and she claims that a really s**tty neighbor cost her a boatload of money when they threw away a box of medicine she had ordered.
The neighbor mistook the box that was delivered for recycling and left a note that read, “This belongs in the recycling. If I see another package or box at your front door I will throw it away.”
She said she ran into the neighbor and told her not to throw away any boxes she sees on her porch because she obviously needs her diabetes supplies.
And, what do you know, it happened again a few days later and the woman again said that she threw the box in the recycling bin.
The neighbor tried to claim that the box was empty but Nikki informed them that it contained two to three months worth of diabetes supplies.
Nikki said that the neighbor then changed her story and said that she didn’t throw the box away.
Nikki estimates that the supplies in the box are worth about $1,000 and that there’s not much she can do about it because there are no cameras in the hallways of her apartment complex.
Take a look at her video.
@nroc43
#rudeneighbor #rudeneighbor #storytime #t1d #type1diabetes #fy
Here’s what people had to say about it.
One person said she needs to file a police report about this.
Another TikTokker said she should get a Ring camera.
And this individual said she needs to employ an AirTag and file a police report to get reimbursed by her insurance company.
What is wrong with people these days?!