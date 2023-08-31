August 31, 2023 at 1:29 pm

‘If it’s offseason or last minute, you can even go lower. I’ve done like 50%.’ An Airbnb Customer Saved the Host’s Phone Number To Get Discounted Rentals

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m gonna go on the record right this instant and admit that I’ve done this before, too.

I’m talking about having a personal relationship or an inside edge with an Airbnb owner and booking their rental unit directly through them (at a discount) to save money.

A woman named Anna shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she always keeps the phone numbers of Airbnb owners she rents from so she can go directly to the source when she needs a place to stay when she’s traveling.

She said, “I cannot believe nobody is talking about this. Every time, and I mean every time you stay in an Airbnb, save their phone number. I don’t care how long it’s been.”

And she said that owners like this too, because they know they’re renting to someone they can trust who was a good guest in the past.

Anna said, “Whatever the list price is, whatever the price they give you is, say, ‘Hey, can I pay you insert 70% of that if I pay you in cash? If it’s offseason or last minute, you can even go lower. I’ve done like 50%.”

She said it always worked and that she saved $500 in one month by using this method.

The caption to Anna’s video reads, “I also secretly do this when my friends stay at an Airbnb too. I could legit open a travel agency at this point.”

Take a look at what she had to say.

@annathingbutanimals I also secretly do this when my friends stay at an airbnb too. I could legit open a travel agency at this point #travelhacks #travelhacking #cheaptravel #budgettravel #savingmoneytips #travelhacking101 #cheapairbnbs ♬ original sound – Anna – Vegan Group Travel

And here’s what people had to say.

One person agrees with this wholeheartedly.

Another TikTokker made a good point.

And this person said this is why they stay in hotels.

I’ve gotta try this out!

