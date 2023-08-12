‘If it’s over 80 degrees inside your workplace that’s an OSHA violation.’ A Woman Said The Working Conditions at Her Domino’s Pizza Job Are So Hot It’s Illegal
by Matthew Gilligan
It is H-O-T out there folks…and it seems like every summer it just keeps getting hotter.
So, unless you don’t have a heart, you have to feel sorry for people who are sweating their a**es off on the job working in warehouses, driving trucks, and especially working in kitchens.
But one Domino’s Pizza employee took to TikTok to say that she thinks the heat at her job might actually be a safety hazard.
The young woman said in her video that she actually thinks her Domino’s location might be violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards.
She never says in her video exactly how hot her workplace is, but her text overlay reads, “Reminder that if it’s over 80 degrees inside your workplace that’s an OSHA violation.”
I’m willing to bet a kitchen with pizza ovens blazing is probably hotter than 80 degrees, aren’t you?
Let’s take a look at her video.
I’m glad employees feel empowered enough to stick up for themselves.
Let’s just hope she can keep her job if she wants to.