‘I’m also sheepishly proud of my part in the chain of theft that led to Austin Powers.’ People Admitted Their Proudest Flexes That Are Truly Strange
by Justin Gardner
Hey, a flex is a flex, right?
And sometimes all you have in life is a weird flex…so you might as well roll with it!
Like these folks did on AskReddit!
Take a look at what they had to say.
What a story.
“In the 1980s, there used to be a small ad every week in the back pages of the UK actors’ magazine The Stage, for a guy called David Berglas. It was just his silhouette, his name, his agent’s phone number and the caption: International Man of Mystery.
I felt compelled to steal it when I wrote the program notes for one of the performers in a student comedy show I directed.
Another performer in that show was a guy called Neil Mullarkey, who went on to form a double act with a young Canadian comedian called Mike Myers. He and Mike both loved that phrase, but neither of them knew where I’d got it from, so Mike just stole it again.
Decades later, I got in touch with David Berglas (then aged 90) via his son and apologised for nicking it. He got back to say he was delighted to find out how Mike Myers had come by that phrase, and told me I’m forgiven. He’s still alive today and nearly a hundred years old.
Berglas was a truly great magician, a huge star of British TV in the 50s and 60s and deserves acknowledgement for that brilliant strap line. I’m also sheepishly proud of my part in the chain of theft that led to Austin Powers.”
Boom!
“I can write with either hand.
Not such an impressive skill but when my colleague remarked that my handwriting is beautiful despite using my dominant (right) hand to also type at the same time it made me blush.
It was indeed a very beautiful and calligraphic hand-writing.”
Good for you!
“When I was a little kid multiple doctors said I would never be able to speak and that I would need assisted living for the rest of my life.
Now I’m 16 and capable of taking care of myself, and I’m able to speak perfectly fine other than a slight stutter when I get really anxious.”
Awesome.
“I’ve planted over 2 million trees.
It’s my job. Like 2000 to 5000 trees a day while working from May to August.
Mostly reforestation, some remediation work after fires.”
I’m jealous.
“I built and installed a bookshelf doorway with a hidden door handle myself.
It leads into a room dedicated only to Dungeons and Dragons.
Childhood dream achieved.”
Lifesaver.
“I’m a psychiatric nurse, and I saved a man’s life when he collapsed outside my apartment.
It was during the height of covid. I could hear people shouting, and I looked out the window to the scene of a man face down on the road and people standing around him in a panic. I shoved my PPE equipment on (I keep some at home for cleaning) and ran downstairs in my pajamas, no socks or shoes on.
He wasn’t breathing and had a massive cut on his head so deep you could see his skull. Nobody knew how long he was in cardiac arrest for. I managed to get his heart going again by myself. I had so much adrenaline going, and when the paramedics came i gave them the full handover as they took him away.
The paramedics took my details in case the hospital wanted to contact me. A week later, I got a phone call from the man and his wife to say thank you for saving his life, and if I ever needed anything they would help me.
After he went away in the ambulance and the adrenaline wore off, I cried my eyes out, praying he would be okay. I still think about him regularly and feel very proud of myself.”
You’re the only one.
“I have finished 3 full tubes of chapstick in my life.
Not lost or missing.
Finished to the end.”
Photographic memory.
“I have an uncanny knack for remembering people, even people that I see very briefly.
For example, I once saw a guy on the escalator in Toronto and I said ‘Hey when you did you move here from Vienna’ he was flabbergasted.
I had walked past him on the street once while visiting there and 5 years later I recognized him.”
The champ.
“Right now I hold the record at my local barcade for Street Fighter 2.
1,010,000. I also get free beer because of it.
It all happened because I was going back and forth with this guy that I haven’t met yet on who can get the high score on their board. He held the record at 762,000 and then I beat it with 788,000. He’s been trying to beat it ever since I posted that score and the closest he got was 770,000.
When I seen that score posted on the game itself, I had about six beers in me and I walked over there and dropped the million by getting perfect on most of the bosses and a handful of perfects on the regular players. He’s never going to touch that s**t now.”
On top of it.
“Homeowner for 17 yrs never missed a garbage day (unless the entire family was away).
Couple times got out of bed at 6am hearing the truck coming had to run out with the cans in my skivvies.”
That one about Mike Myers and Austin Powers… wow. Imagine being the guy who set all that in motion.
Wild!