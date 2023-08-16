‘I’m annoyed with the boys for ratting me out as if I left them in a burning car.’ Was This Woman Wrong for Leaving Her Partner’s Kids Alone In The Swimming Pool?
by Justin Gardner
First off… never leave kids unattended at a pool. That’s a recipe for disaster.
Especially if they’re 13 and 9.
So was this woman out of line for doing that?
Check out the story and see what you think.
AITA for leaving my partner’s kids (9 and 13) unattended in a hotel pool to go the bathroom?
“First time travelling with my partner (49M) and his two boys, 9 and 13.
I get along great with the boys. They’re awesome, smart, creative, funny kids. They can also be jerks, but that’s normal. I’m on the verge of becoming an official step mom, which would be a big “step” for all of us.. lately I’ve felt extra scrutiny from the three of them (kids and boyfriend), which makes sense.
Both boys have mentioned to my partner that I left them unattended in the hotel pool on this trip. I got pretty defensive when he brought it up, but perhaps I am the a**hole.
I grew up a latchkey kid in the 90s, and am often surprised at the lack of independence both boys demonstrate.. neither of them walk to or from school a few blocks away, they can’t be left home alone for an hour to run errands, or go to the corner store by themselves.. it seems odd to me. But I accept that I may be old and wrong.
Anyway.. I was watching them in the hotel pool. Small pool, not deep, but no lifeguard. My partner said he was “going upstairs to get his swimsuit” and left for 40 minutes. I had to pee.
I said jokingly to them “ok dudes, shallow end, no drowning!” and went to the lobby bathroom for maybe 5 minutes, then came back to watch them. Weeks later this has come up with both of them.
I’m annoyed with my partner for disappearing for an extended period of time when I thought he was coming back to swim, and I’m annoyed with the boys for ratting me out as if I left them in a burning car or something when I just had to pee and they are 9 and 13 and both decent swimmers! Argh!
But maybe I’m wrong. AITA?”
People had their opinions and weighed in..
I like that last solution. Don’t take the bait. That would have solved the problem from the jump.
But yeah… if anything the kids sound like jerks.