‘Sorry the world doesn’t revolve around your kid.’ Is It OK To Choose Your Child Over Attending A Child-Free Wedding?
More and more people are choosing to have child-free weddings these days, and while it is completely their right to do so, more than a few aren’t so understanding when that means some folks won’t be able to attend.
OP has a brother who is getting married on short notice, and has decided to ask that people leave their kiddos at home.
My (25 f) brother (20 M) is getting married to his fiancée (19 f) in two weeks, which we just found out over the weekend. They are getting married on her father’s estate and the reception will be there as well. I don’t really interact with his fiancée much but she seems nice and makes my brother happy, so good for them.
They let us know that the wedding would be childfree as well, which is entirely their choice, however as much as it hurts I don’t think I am going to be attending.
That’s fine, but OP’s daughter is in a medically fragile state and she doesn’t want to leave her with a sitter three hours from home.
My daughter (2) has recently been diagnosed with epilepsy, which I have also dealt with most of my life so I know this gets worse before it gets better. We are going through tests, medication changes, etc…The venue is over 3 hours away and I am completely uncomfortable leaving her for that long.
I let my brother know this and he was hurt, and said that I am punishing them for having a childfree wedding, and they are entitled to do so.
I said he is absolutely entitled to do so, but they gave little notice and he can’t get mad when people put their children first, especially when they are dealing with medical issues.
Her brother berated her for the decision, and his fiancee agrees that she’s being selfish or trying to say her kid is more important than their wedding.
He said I should just get a sitter and I told him absolutely not, I am not comfortable doing that with everything going on. He said I was being an a**hole and “sorry the world doesn’t revolve around your kid”
My parents understand my decision, his fiancée thinks I am being a complete asshole as well. AITA?
You can invite who you want but not one has to come to your wedding.