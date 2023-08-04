Is It Rude To Suggest People Get DNA Tests Before Marriage To Make Sure They’re Not Related?
by Trisha Leigh
There are about a million concerns people consider before deciding to tie their lives to another human being, but for most of us, worrying whether or not we might be related doesn’t make the list.
OP thinks that if you have the same last name and your families live in close proximity, though, maybe it should be.
She states she has brought it up to her sister and her fiancee more than once, but the most recent incident upset the couple.
My sister (26f) is engaged to her fiancé (30M) and getting married later this year. They both have the same last name.
She was excited by this idea because then she won’t have to change her last name when they get married. I have been a little bit concerned because my family comes from a small rural county in our state, and his family comes from the next county over.
Our state also has a history of polygamy… and large families.
At our most recent family get together, I suggested (not for the first time) that they get a DNA test to make sure they aren’t related. At first no one said anything and everyone just sat in awkward silence.
Her father made a joke but basically, she was told to drop it.
Then my dad chimed in and said “We can just wait until the babies come out, and see if they are cross eyed or not”.
I laughed at his joke, and my sister said that our last name is one of the most common last names in the state. It’s not, but it is a common last name.
I said that they still should check to be sure.
At this point, she told me to shut the f**k up and the conversation was over because nobody wants to deal with her. The wedding is in less than three months, and she wants a baby yesterday.
AITA for suggesting they get a DNA test? Or do you agree that it should be a concern?
Now she’s wondering if bringing it up was wrong to start with.
So was it? Reddit is weighing in!
The top comment says, basically, that it’s none of OP’s business.
And this commenter says that even if the families are related several generations back, it doesn’t really make a difference.
This person says they understand why OP is concerned but that she needs to let it go.
They think OP is stirring the pot over nothing.
Most, if not all, think OP has overstepped.
This one definitely smacks of a sibling wanting to stir the pot.
If she wants the chance to be an auntie, she’d better put down the spoon.