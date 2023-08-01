It Only Took Max Park Three Seconds To Solve A Rubik’s Cube And He’s Now The World Record Holder
by Trisha Leigh
Personally, I’ve never solved a Rubik’s Cube – so when I see someone do it in the time it takes me to form a coherent thought, it more than blows my mind.
But three seconds? Get outta here!!
It’s hard to argue with video evidence, though, so we have to believe 21-year-old “speedcuber” Max Park has really set a new fastest solve time.
He finished the Rubik’s cube in just 3.13 seconds at the Pride at Long Beach 2023 World Cube Association Competition.
He eclipsed China’s Yusheng Du, who solved his in 3.47 seconds back in 2018.
Park’s parents got him into solving Rubik’s cubes after he was diagnosed with autism and struggled with fine motor skills. It had the secondary perk of improving his special skills as well, and is a hobby he’s never given up.
Check out the video. It’s insane how fast this is.
Hat’s off to the guy for tackling the challenge, for being up for trying something new, and for being the feel good story we didn’t know we needed.
I’m going to watch the video again and try to actually see his hands move.
