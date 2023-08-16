August 16, 2023 at 5:14 am

‘It seemed like every room and every surface had a note.’ An Airbnb Host Posts Rules All Over the House and Doesn’t Allow Guests to Touch Things in the House

by Matthew Gilligan

Am I staying at an Airbnb or a museum?

I’m assuming that the woman who posted this viral TikTok video asked herself that after she realized how many rules the Airbnb host she rented a place from posted in their unit.

You gotta see this to believe it, friends…

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.08.04 AM It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. An Airbnb Host Posts Rules All Over the House and Doesn’t Allow Guests to Touch Things in the House

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “Is there a cap on how many rules can be displayed at Airbnbs?” Navarro asked in the text overlay.

And her caption reads, “Y’all I don’t get it. We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just k**led me. It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.08.11 AM It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. An Airbnb Host Posts Rules All Over the House and Doesn’t Allow Guests to Touch Things in the House

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video then gives viewers a tour of the many, many rules that this host posted all over the rental…

Get a load of this place.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.08.34 AM It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. An Airbnb Host Posts Rules All Over the House and Doesn’t Allow Guests to Touch Things in the House

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@beckypearlatx Y’all I dont get it 🤯 We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just killed me. It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules. #airbnb #vrbo #summervacation ♬ original sound – Becky Levin Navarro

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer thinks they need to use this house for another reason…

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.08.48 AM It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. An Airbnb Host Posts Rules All Over the House and Doesn’t Allow Guests to Touch Things in the House

Photo Credit: TikTok

One TikTokker said they’ll just stay in a hotel.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.08.56 AM It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. An Airbnb Host Posts Rules All Over the House and Doesn’t Allow Guests to Touch Things in the House

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual thought one aspect of this video was pretty hilarious.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.09.04 AM It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. An Airbnb Host Posts Rules All Over the House and Doesn’t Allow Guests to Touch Things in the House

Photo Credit: TikTok

This is so hilarious. Who does this!?

