It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, is this story delightful, or what?
We see a lot of videos on social media about people calling other folks out and just being straight-up miserable, but not a UPS delivery driver named Rakesha.
In fact, she posted a video on TikTok to show viewers how happy she was when a random guy on her route hooked her up in a big way!
The woman was delivering packages in the blazing heat when she asked a guy with a water hose if he’d give her some relief.
She said, “Hey sir? Do you mind spraying me with your water hose? Oh my God I’m so hot. Yes, for real, I’m serious.”
She got out of her truck and the man agreed and gave her a nice little rain shower.
She said, “That feels so good. It’s like 90 degrees today.”
The man even offered to get her a glass of water or whatever else she wanted.
In the end, she said, “He saved me, you guys.”
How nice!
Take a look at the video.
@rakeshasanders One thing im not scared to do is ask lol. Its too hot out here today. #FastTwitchContest #viral #viral #fyp #foryou #foryou #fypシ #foryoupage #xyzbca #CapCut #k18results #funny #upsdeliverydriver #ups #upsdriver #upswoman #hot #upsdrivers #upsdriverproblems #upsdrivercoolingoff ♬ original sound – Rakesha Sanders
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
This viewer said they appreciate the hard work of all UPS drivers.
One individual said that not all heroes wear capes.
And this TikTokker who works as a postal carrier LOVES when this happens.
Don’t know if you’ve heard, but UPS drivers just got a HUGE raise, so this woman has even more to be thankful for!
Finally, some good news!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · delivery drivers, employment, tiktok, top, ups, video, viral