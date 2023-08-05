August 5, 2023 at 3:47 am

It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokUPSSprinkler It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

Well, is this story delightful, or what?

We see a lot of videos on social media about people calling other folks out and just being straight-up miserable, but not a UPS delivery driver named Rakesha.

In fact, she posted a video on TikTok to show viewers how happy she was when a random guy on her route hooked her up in a big way!

The woman was delivering packages in the blazing heat when she asked a guy with a water hose if he’d give her some relief.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.22.53 PM It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said, “Hey sir? Do you mind spraying me with your water hose? Oh my God I’m so hot. Yes, for real, I’m serious.”

She got out of her truck and the man agreed and gave her a nice little rain shower.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.23.07 PM It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said, “That feels so good. It’s like 90 degrees today.”

The man even offered to get her a glass of water or whatever else she wanted.

In the end, she said, “He saved me, you guys.”

How nice!

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.23.19 PM It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@rakeshasanders One thing im not scared to do is ask lol. Its too hot out here today. #FastTwitchContest #viral #viral #fyp #foryou #foryou #fypシ #foryoupage #xyzbca #CapCut #k18results #funny #upsdeliverydriver #ups #upsdriver #upswoman #hot #upsdrivers #upsdriverproblems #upsdrivercoolingoff ♬ original sound – Rakesha Sanders

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This viewer said they appreciate the hard work of all UPS drivers.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.23.33 PM It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

Photo Credit: TikTok

One individual said that not all heroes wear capes.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.23.42 PM It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker who works as a postal carrier LOVES when this happens.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.23.58 PM 1 It Was So Hot Outside That a UPS Driver Asked a Customer to Spray Her Down With a Hose

Photo Credit: TikTok

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but UPS drivers just got a HUGE raise, so this woman has even more to be thankful for!

Finally, some good news!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter