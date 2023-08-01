‘It’s completely legal AND saves you money.’ Barista’s Hack For Scamming Cheap Oat Milk At Starbucks (If You Work There)
You may have noticed that the price of groceries is completely insane – and if you’re someone who tries to eat healthy or needs dairy or gluten alternatives (for example), then you know those things cost double or triple a “regular” item.
This Starbucks barista has a hack for you if you need some oat milk at home, though, so check it out.
This particular tidbit of money-saving advice comes from Starbucks barista Mandy (@thebudgetingbarista). Her video, which has grabbed half a million views, is captioned:
“When your coworker gives you a look…as you mark out a venti oat milk no ice so you don’t have to buy milk for the week.”
If you’re unfamiliar, here’s what Starbucks calls a “markout” on their site.
“Each week (Monday through Sunday) you can get one coffee or tea item at no cost at company-owned Starbucks stores. This is called your partner ‘markout.'”
Mandy says she’s not cheating the system, either, because the oatmilk meets the requirements.
“As long as you mark this out appropriately it’s completely legal AND saves you money at home. Can substitute for any milk or juice or tea or coffee. Rinse and repeat (I’m also a fan of taking my food markouts home frozen/uncooked for future use.)”
Here’s the video that inspired the views!
can confirm, as long as you mark this out appropriately its completely legal AND saves you money at home. Can substitute for any milk or juice or tea or coffee. Rinse and repeat (im also a fan of taking my food markouts home frozen/uncooked for future use)
Other baristas, current and former, confirm the validity of her hack.
This one also points out that the size of the Trenta drink is nearly an entire carton of milk.
This gal is definitely a meal-planner.
This is smart and thrifty!
I just might have to follow her for more content.