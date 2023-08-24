‘Let’s not normalize scam marketing internships.’ A Woman Talked About Getting Scammed by a Marketing Job She Was Hired For
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m starting to sound like a broken record, but it’s time to say it again…
There are scammers everywhere, folks!
So it’s best to keep your eyes peeled…
And a woman named Madden’s video that blew up on TikTok will probably make you think twice next time you accept a job that sounds too good to be true.
Madden lives in the Dallas, Texas area and she said that she got a job for a “highly competitive” social media marketing company that she was told would pay between $500 and $700 per week.
But she realized that the job actually entailed her being stuck in a mall kiosk…for $30 a day.
She said she found the job on LinkedIn and she went through several interviews before she was hired.
But then Madden realized on the first day of work that something was wrong.
She described what the job was actually like in her video and she said she realized what was really up on the second day so she walked off the job.
See ya later!
Take a look at what she had to say.
@madden_baggerly Lets NOT normalize scam/ fake marketing internships! Live laugh love!!!!!! #dallas #foryou ♬ original sound – Madden Baggerly
Madden quickly posted a follow-up video revealing who she believes is responsible for her so-called internship. The video shows a LinkedIn page for Bart Yates, owner of Charity Advertising and Marketing Partners.
Madden alleges that Charity Advertising and Marketing Partners handles “sales donor acquisition as a third party for Doctors Without Borders.” She accuses Yates of running a “very MLM-like system where he recruits all these people” and makes extravagant promises that people can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars as long as they “recruit more people to work under you.”
“Bart right here is the only one making any money in this scenario,” Madden states. “Is that really charitable of you?”
Madden posted a follow-up video where she talked about who she thinks is really responsible for what was going on here and she thinks that she was hired into a MLM-type business.
Check out what she had to say.
@madden_baggerly #stitch with @Madden Baggerly #greenscreen again, lets NOT normalize scam/ fake marketing internships! Lol! #dallas #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound – Madden Baggerly
Here’s how people reacted.
One viewer said they always triple-check job descriptions to make sure they don’t involve sales.
Another TikTokker said this happened to them once and they’ll never deal with it again.
And this viewer said they learned the hard way about jobs like this.
It seems like there’s a scam for everything these days.