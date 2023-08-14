Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera
by Trisha Leigh
If you’re a new parent, you might be sitting there thinking that there’s no way you would ever forget sunscreen – I mean, imagine the guilt if your little one had to suffer a burn because of your forgetfulness?
Well, I promise you that day will probably come, whether you’re just overwhelmed or didn’t think it was going to be sunny, so it’s a good thing Mom Shannon has your back.
First, she takes some simple aloe vera gel…
…and puts it into cute little ice cube trays!
So satisfying…
Then just freeze it for three hours!
The little hearts are great for rubbing something cool and beneficial over burned skin.
Here’s the video!
@athomewithshannon
*Coolest Summer Hack *Frozen Aloe Hearts *💚💛 #TikTokTaughtMe #VibeZone #fyp #learnontiktok #lifehack #momhack #momlife #summer #lifehacks
The commenters say this is genius.
This woman says she’s going to try it on her boyfriend.
Mom TikTok is the best.
Here’s hoping I never have to use this.
But it’s nice to have in my back pocket anyway!