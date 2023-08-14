August 14, 2023 at 6:21 am

Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

by Trisha Leigh

SunburnHackMoms Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

If you’re a new parent, you might be sitting there thinking that there’s no way you would ever forget sunscreen – I mean, imagine the guilt if your little one had to suffer a burn because of your forgetfulness?

Well, I promise you that day will probably come, whether you’re just overwhelmed or didn’t think it was going to be sunny, so it’s a good thing Mom Shannon has your back.

First, she takes some simple aloe vera gel…

Screenshot 2023 08 12 at 12.54.51 AM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Image Credit: TikTok

…and puts it into cute little ice cube trays!

Screenshot 2023 08 12 at 12.54.57 AM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Image Credit: TikTok

So satisfying…

Screenshot 2023 08 12 at 12.55.08 AM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Then just freeze it for three hours!

Screenshot 2023 08 12 at 12.57.43 AM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Image Credit: TikTok

The little hearts are great for rubbing something cool and beneficial over burned skin.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.40.19 PM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Image Credit: TikTok

Here’s the video!

@athomewithshannon

*Coolest Summer Hack *Frozen Aloe Hearts *💚💛 #TikTokTaughtMe #VibeZone #fyp #learnontiktok #lifehack #momhack #momlife #summer #lifehacks

♬ Rags2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son) – Rod Wave

The commenters say this is genius.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.40.31 PM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Image Credit: TikTok

This woman says she’s going to try it on her boyfriend.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.41.47 PM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Image Credit: TikTok

Mom TikTok is the best.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 1.44.02 PM Mom Shows A Creative Way To Help Your Kiddos Soothe A Sunburn With Frozen Aloe Vera

Image Credit: TikTok

Here’s hoping I never have to use this.

But it’s nice to have in my back pocket anyway!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter