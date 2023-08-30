‘New fear unlocked.’ A Man Said He Broke Into His Ex’s House When She Was Out Of Town So He Could Sleep In Her Bed
This is either really creepy or really adorable, depending on who you are and how you look at this situation…
A man named Garrison posted a video on TikTok that shows him sleeping in his ex-girlfriend’s bed while she’s away on vacation…
And that’s not the whole story.
The text overlay in the video reads, “POV: you miss your ex so much u break into her house and sleep in her bed while on vacation.”
Hmmm…
Garrison’s caption on the video reads, “Still know ur house code @aspenrosnerr.”
I think they’re either getting back together or he’s going to jail.
Here’s the video.
But then there was a major plot twist!
People let Garrison’s ex know what was going on and she ended up posting a video with the text overlay, “Ya I know” and the two lovebirds were hanging out again.
Ahhhh, young love…
Now check out what folks had to say about this.
One person said this is next level…
Another viewer seemed creeped out by this.
And this TikTokker wants someone to be obsessed with them like this…to each their own.
Imagine seeing this on your TikTok?
Super creepy…