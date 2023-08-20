‘Nooooo that is against the law!’ A Woman Said Her Teenage Son Was Forced To Pay Back $32 After His Shift at McDonald’s Because His Drawer Was Short
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever worked at a place where you had to pay back money from the drawer if you were the person who handled the money?
I’m not sure how common that practice is, but the mom you’re about to meet got pretty fired up because the bigwigs at the McDonald’s her son works at demanded that he pay back $32 when his drawer came up short.
The video’s caption reads, “What happens when your drawer comes up short as a cashier.”
The woman said, “So after work today, I am going up to my son’s job, because last night, he called me to bring him his wallet, and I’m like, ‘Well, why do you need your wallet? You already been at work all day.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, well, my drawer came up short. So they said I have to pay it back.’”
She added, “I don’t think the process is making a 17-year-old pay back money that short from a drawer. Like do you think he stole the money? Like, what’s going on here?”
The mom said her husband paid the money back but there were co-workers who were trying to pitch in to pay the $32.
She posted a follow-up video where she gave viewers more information about what happened.
It’s hard to believe that a corporation as big as that would have a policy so petty.