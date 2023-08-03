‘Now you don’t have to work a day in your life.’ A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw
by Matthew Gilligan
We’ve all had bad experiences at fast food joints before, but I gotta say that I’ve never seen anything quite like this disaster.
Be warned: what you’re about to see might cause you to recoil in horror.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers a practically raw burger she received at a McDonald’s location.
In the video, the woman danced around while showcasing the raw burger and she hinted at being happy because she jokingly said she thinks she’ll be able to sue the fast food giant.
The video’s text overlay reads, “When your burger comes out completely raw, so now you don’t have to work a day in your life.”
Good luck with that!
Take a look at her video.
And here’s how people reacted.
Any way you slice it, this is just gross!