August 3, 2023 at 1:09 pm

‘Now you don’t have to work a day in your life.’ A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw

by Matthew Gilligan

We’ve all had bad experiences at fast food joints before, but I gotta say that I’ve never seen anything quite like this disaster.

Be warned: what you’re about to see might cause you to recoil in horror.

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers a practically raw burger she received at a McDonald’s location.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.12.01 PM 1 Now you don’t have to work a day in your life. A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, the woman danced around while showcasing the raw burger and she hinted at being happy because she jokingly said she thinks she’ll be able to sue the fast food giant.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.12.13 PM Now you don’t have to work a day in your life. A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your burger comes out completely raw, so now you don’t have to work a day in your life.”

Good luck with that!

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.12.25 PM Now you don’t have to work a day in your life. A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@k.en.y.a1 @McDonald’s #foryou #foryoupage #mcdonalds #neveragain #trending #xyzbca ♬ original sound – heplaysgames

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer said all she’ll get is a refund.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.15.42 PM Now you don’t have to work a day in your life. A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they dealt with this before.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.15.52 PM Now you don’t have to work a day in your life. A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person shared a really gross experience their dad had to deal with.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 3.16.43 PM Now you don’t have to work a day in your life. A McDonald’s Customer Received a Burger That Was Completely Raw

Photo Credit: TikTok

Any way you slice it, this is just gross!

