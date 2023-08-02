‘Oh, oh, she running…’ A Woman Quit a Job After Working There for Only 26 Minutes
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that didn’t last very long…
I’ve heard of people quitting a job after the first day, but this woman needs to be given an award!
Because she only stayed at her new job for a grand total of 26 minutes.
The video shows a woman walking quickly through a parking lot as a man says, “Look. Look. Look look look look at this. Somebody come look at this.”
Another man said, “Oh, oh, she running.”
The text overlay on the video reads, “When the new hire only makes it 26 minutes before sneak quitting.”
Hey, you can’t win ’em all, right?
And it seems like this woman definitely got some bad vibes about what was going on in this place.
Now it’s time to take a look at the video.
@linariguez was it something I said? 😂 🤷♀️ can’t make this ish up #millennial #runner #bye #fyp #funny ♬ original sound – MrkeepFit
Check out what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said they had someone only last ten minutes.
Another viewer said sometimes this is necessary.
And one TikTokker talked about red flags that will help you avoid bad workplaces.
That’s our world these days… see a red flag and exit immediately!