‘Orange means you’re strange.’ Guy Claims Dutch Bros. Coffee Gives Out Straw Colors Based On What They Think About Customers

by Matthew Gilligan

Are you familiar with the coffee chain called Dutch Bros.?

If you haven’t, there’s a rumor surrounding the franchise that is pretty darn interesting.

The urban legend says that Dutch Bros. employees give customers different colored straws based on how they feel about them.

And a TikTokker named Gavin posted a video where he said, “They say that whatever color straw you get from Dutch Bros, the ‘broista’ is trying to tell you something, because they have this secret straw code.”

Gavin was given an orange straw and he said that he looked up what that color means in the Dutch Bros. world.

He said, “Orange means you’re strange.”

Gavin added, “I thought that me and the girl that took my order were friends, but she thinks I’m strange. Most of my friends think I’m strange, though, so it’s OK.”

Take a look at his video.

@secret_life_of_gavin Part 3,000 of me spending too much money on coffee🧋 #greenscreen #dutchbros #lgbt ♬ original sound – Gavin

Here’s what people had to say about it.

One person thinks this whole thing is totally random.

Another TikTokker who works at Dutch Bros. said this doesn’t exist but people ask about it all the time.

And this viewer who works there also said it’s random…except when it’s someone’s birthday.

If this is true… WILD!

