Passenger Name Record: What The Numbers On Your Boarding Pass Really Say About You And Why You Shouldn’t Post Them Publicly
by Trisha Leigh
If you’re like me, you probably don’t spend too much time checking out your boarding pass beyond making sure you’re at the right gate, confirming you have a seat, and figuring out which group you board with so you can get on as soon as possible.
It turns out that all of the other numbers on there have a lot to say about you, too.
Mainly, it’s the 6-digit code that’s your passenger name record (PNR). It’s a code that airlines use to register you personal information and can be used as a record locator, booking reference, reservation code, or in place of your confirmation number.
The devil is in the details, though, and you should also be aware that if you’re flying to, from, or within the United States that code also contains Secure Flight program data.
And that includes your full name, date of birth, gender, and Known Traveler Number (if you have one).
You can look up your trip info by entering only your full name and PNR, and it will also reveal the names and travel details of anyone traveling with you, as well as allowing you to change, cancel, or even add new flights.
In a world where it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to your digital life, this means that you need to be careful if you want to share a photo of your boarding pass to share excitement about your trip.
It would be best, in fact, to not do it at all.
If you do, make sure you blur out all potentially personal information, including that passenger name record.
And make sure to destroy your paper copy, if you’re carrying one of those for some reason.
Safe travels!
