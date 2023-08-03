People Share The Messages From Horrible Bosses You Definitely Wouldn’t Want To Work For

I think we’ve all encountered a “bad boss” or two or three in our lives.

You know… that person you have to respect because your entire livelihood is in their hands, but just don’t… and they don’t do anything to earn ANY respect from ANYBODY?

(This job is lovely, btw, in case you’re wondering.)

Going to work everyday for a bad boss is always a huge bummer, and if you’re dealing with one right now… much love being sent your way.

In the meantime, let’s all commiserate with the folks over on Reddit who share the crazy emails and text they’ve gotten from horrible bosses that must be seen to be believed.

Well, that’s certainly a take.

Uncles are definitely like dads. Same difference.

No rest for the bad bosses

Texting at 5 in the morning should be illegal.

How’s your mom?

Can you do work while you wait for her biopsy results WHILE YOU’RE ON VACATION?!

That quote at the end…

That’s some next level douchebag bossing!

I think she doesn’t understand what entitled means…

What a jerk!

They realize this is illegal, right?

Age discrimination is still discrimination.

“A department manager did this to my bike when I had it in the back for a single day.”

Not everybody has a car!

The beatings will continue until morale improves

No more pay. Just work. Repeat.

Flying while sick?

Something tells me this boss doesn’t believe in masking up.

What kind of person blames somebody for getting sick?

A dick. That’s who.

The “bonus”

This story…

“I’m a skilled tradesman who is supposed to get a $3000 bonus at the end of the year for making the company $150,000 in profit, per my contract. I doubled it, which is supposed to increase my bonus. This is what I received. 100% done with this industry.”

How on earth did those last bosses think that this was an appropriate bonus for what this guy did?

“Hey Tom… you know John has really been busting his rump this year and doubled his profit expectations. What do you think we should get him?” “Does he like money?” “Doubt it. Nobody likes money.” “Hmmm… you know what everybody loves?” “Socks?” “You read my mind.”

There’s a reason why there’s an entire section of Reddit called “antiwork.”

Ugh.