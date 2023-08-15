‘People fainting when something unexpected happens.’ People Talk About Things That Disappeared and No One Seemed to Notice
“Longevity in careers – this is a big one nobody seems to have said.
Longevity in careers has largely gone away. People used to get a job and after being there for decades reap the benefits of being seasoned employees (higher salaries and better perks).
Maybe it’s because I work in the Entertainment industry, but I feel that longevity in careers has gone away. Meaning, people can be amazing at a job, but after 5+ years the employers start wondering if they could be doing better with a younger/cheaper candidate for the job.
I understand if you ever want to move up in a works place they expect you to bring your A-game, but 30+ years of being incredible is hard. Some years will be better than others, and if employers don’t have loyalty to their employees anymore, it is likely the good employee will be fired or let go at some point.
I feel like in recent decades this has forced many people who normally wouldn’t, to switch careers. Can someone work successfully up the ladder at any job without having to shift to another company for a promotion?
A combination of employers halting upward movement of their staff while they look for new employees to fill higher roles, and the fact that they “get bored” of their seasoned employees has largely k**led the idea of anyone having a single career.”
“People fainting when something unexpected happens.
And people carrying smelling salts for just such an occasion.
It’s so 19th century…”
He terrified children for years.
“Ronald McDonald.
You remember the old clown everywhere in and around McDonald’s commercials and stores? Gone.
Phased out when that “clown scare” prank trend was going around.”
Bumpers.
“TV bumpers.
There used to be a little sequence between the show and commercials. Some of them were really interesting and creative. I think my generation remembers the “wand IDs” on the Disney channel (where a Disney celeb would use a wand to make the logo).
There were also bumpers that were PSAs or other actual content.”
“Having many family photographs in homes.
Not completely gone, but homes used to be plastered in them.
The only times I really notice them is in homes of older people.”
“Being able to buy software products etc without needing a “monthly” subscription for fu**ing everything.”
“The foil wrapper on chocolate bars.
You could slide a Hershey bar out of the wrapper, eat it, then carefully insert the foil wrapper back into the sleeve to fool your brother.”
“Reddit live streams.
Remember that guy with a guitar in your feed?
He disappeared a long time ago but you didn’t even notice it.”
“Plasma TVs.
I had one and it d**d after we all watched an Intervention marathon during COVID. TV repair shops, now that you mention it. It used to be a guy behind a counter with electronic guts all over the place.
He’d give you a ticket and you had to listen to the radio for a week or two.”
“Fireflies aka *lightning bugs.
I live rural and I used to see hundreds on a warm summer night. Now I get excited if I see just one.
I mentioned it to other people who live in the same area as I do and they were just like “Huh. Yeah. You’re right!””
“Postcards.
And not just in the usual places, like museum gift shops and tourist traps.
There was once a time when you could buy at any truck stop or roadside motel a postcard of the small town you were driving through. But not anymore.
No point when you can just text your friends a photo.”
