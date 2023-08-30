‘Rejuvenation by age reversal can be achieved.’ Scientists Say They’ve Discovered The Chemical Cocktails That Can Reverse Aging
by Trisha Leigh
Humans have been searching for the fountain of youth for centuries, both figuratively and literally. This is because not only is the thought of dying scary, but because modern society puts such a premium on the appearance of youth.
Scientists have been searching, too, and some say they’re close to finding a particular chemical cocktail that can reverse the signs of getting older.
The team of researchers is from Harvard Medical School and MIT, and they’ve published research that claims to have the answer to actually reversing aging.
“We identify six chemical cocktails, which, in less than a week and without compromising cellular identity, restore a youthful genome-wide transcript profile and reverse transcriptomic age.
Thus, rejuvenation by age reversal can be achieved, not only by genetic, but also chemical means.”
They claim they have pinpointed six treatments that can return aging cells to a more “youthful state” without causing dangerous unregulated cell growth.
Caution is warranted, though, because so far none of the treatments have been tested on human subjects.
Lead principal investigator David Sinclair does say that preparations for human trials are ongoing, and Sinclair has enough clout in the field to generate some excitement.
“Until recently, the best we could do was slow aging. New discoveries suggest we can now reverse it.”
The way they’re looking to do this is by “reprogramming” animal cells and turning them into pluripotent stem cells. From there they can transform them into any type of cell inside an organism, which would be very promising as far as regenerative medicine.
During lab tests, scientists identified six chemical combinations that they say reversed aging in just four days of treatment without doing anything like gene therapy.
The results are early and far from ready to hit shelves, but experts say they are more concrete than most studies to come out in the life-extension industry.
So, if you’re wanting to live forever – or just a long, long time – there might be hope on the horizon after all.
