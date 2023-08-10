August 10, 2023 at 4:53 pm

‘Say 5. please.’ A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokHalfaHuman Say 5. please. A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

Is there such thing as half a person?

Well, I guess it depends on who you ask…

Because a woman named Katlyn who works at a restaurant has heard parents refer to their kids as half a person and she addressed her annoyance with it in a viral TikTok video.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.36.45 PM Say 5. please. A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her text overlay in her TikTok video reads, “How I react when I’m 6 hours into my shift and someone says ‘4 and a half’ referring to their toddler when I ask them their party size.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.37.01 PM Say 5. please. A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

Photo Credit: TikTok

And the video’s caption says, “Say 5. please.”

You can tell she probably has to deal with this all the time!

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.37.09 PM Say 5. please. A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@katlynnnnnn16say 5. please.♬ Cartoon Eye Blinking Sound – Anna

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

This person asked why they have to do math when they wait tables.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.37.24 PM Say 5. please. A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared another pet peeve they have as a server.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.37.48 PM Say 5. please. A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person shared the proper way to do this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.38.12 PM Say 5. please. A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”

Photo Credit: TikTok

To me, this isn’t THAT big of a deal.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter