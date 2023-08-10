‘Say 5. please.’ A Restaurant Employee Said a Customer Referred to Their Toddler as “Half a Person”
by Matthew Gilligan
Is there such thing as half a person?
Well, I guess it depends on who you ask…
Because a woman named Katlyn who works at a restaurant has heard parents refer to their kids as half a person and she addressed her annoyance with it in a viral TikTok video.
Her text overlay in her TikTok video reads, “How I react when I’m 6 hours into my shift and someone says ‘4 and a half’ referring to their toddler when I ask them their party size.”
And the video’s caption says, “Say 5. please.”
You can tell she probably has to deal with this all the time!
Check out her video.
@katlynnnnnn16say 5. please.♬ Cartoon Eye Blinking Sound – Anna
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
This person asked why they have to do math when they wait tables.
Another TikTokker shared another pet peeve they have as a server.
And one person shared the proper way to do this.
To me, this isn’t THAT big of a deal.