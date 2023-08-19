‘Serves you right!’ A Woman Said She Eats Her Lunch in Her Car Because She’s Known as “The Work Snitch”
by Matthew Gilligan
No one likes a snitch or a tattletale.
That’s just a fact of life!
And it seems like a young woman named Cynesse didn’t get the memo…because she shared a TikTok video where she admitted that she’s the workplace snitch at her place of business…
But she doesn’t seem too bothered by the whole thing.
Her TikTok video shows her eating a sandwich in her car on her break.
Alone.
With no one else in sight.
The text overlay in her video reads, “POV you’re the work snitch so you have to eat lunch in your car because none of your coworkers like you.”
Take a look at her video.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
One viewer said they just don’t talk to their co-workers at all.
Another individual said they don’t understand why people want to be friends with folks they work with.
And this person did not hold back about what they think about this woman.
I mean… what do you expect if you’re a tattle tale?
At the end of the day, this might be a good strategy. Because the folks who care more about the business than the people around them tend to be the ones who climb the chain.
So this might actually be a smart move!
