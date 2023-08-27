She Tried to Get Her Daughter Invited to a Birthday Party and Might Have Ruined It. Is She Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
Why do parents do things like this?
I’m talking about getting WAY too involved in their kids’ lives and making things worse for their little ones.
Sometimes, moms and dads, you just have to take a step back and let kids be kids.
But this mom didn’t get the memo!
Did she act like an a**hole?
Read on to get all the details.
AITA for trying to invite my daughter to someone’s party and possibly ruining it?
“My daughter, 9, goes to a small school with 11 girls in her grade. Her class is very tight knit and we all get along well.
About a year ago the girls started a book club and meet up at different homes 2 times per month. My daughter was in it last summer but we had to stop when the school year began. She’s a competitive dancer which requires a lot of time.
Fast forward to 3 weeks ago. We had a girl in her class over named Sarah. Sarah asked my daughter if she was excited to attend Addy’s, another girl in the class, birthday party.
She said it was a swimming party and they’d be playing a movie on an outdoor screen. My daughter hadn’t received an invite. When Sarah’s mom came Sarah told her how we hadn’t received an invite for Addy’s birthday.
Sarah’s mom said Addy had handed them out at the last book club and had probably just forgot to reach out. She suggested I text Addy’s mom. I was hesitant at first because I do have strong feelings about inviting yourself to things. I couldn’t see a real reason why she wasn’t invited since it was an at home party and every other girl was.
I texted Addy’s mom and reminded her my daughter hadn’t been at the last book club and if she was also supposed to receive an invite. She responded that they had hired someone to do a spa for the girls during the party and the service had a limit of 10 so they decided to only do the girls in book club.
She didn’t expect us to find out. I responded that I understood but felt it was wrong to not include just one. I told my daughter we can’t expect to be invited every time and this was just a life lesson.
Sarah’s mom reached out to ask if I had sorted it out. I sent her a screenshot from the convo. She didn’t respond for a few days but when she did she told me she had decided Sarah wouldn’t attend.
She felt it was wrong to not include just one child and she could see if our kids didn’t get along or had drama but that wasn’t the case. They hired someone knowing just one girl would be left out and she didn’t agree with it.
I get a text from Addy’s mom a week later that a total of 4 girls were not attending. She felt I had ruined her daughters party and was creating drama. I explained that I had no intentions of ruining her party and had only spoken to one other mom about it.
I talked to my own mom about it who agreed I should not have texted Addy’s mom and if they had wanted us we would have been invited.
The only mom I talked to about it was Sarah’s which I assume is who told others. I never meant to cause others to not attend or ruin a child’s party. When I reached out I really felt like it must have been a mistake since she was the only one. Now I’m unsure if I was just a jerk who now cause unnecessary drama in a small group and possibly ruined a child’s party.
Was I the AH?”
Let’s see what people had to say.
This person said she’s NTA and didn’t think this was unreasonable.
Another Reddit user also said she’s NTA and talked about the rules where their kids go to school.
And this individual also said she’s NTA and said she didn’t start this.
Yeah, she didn’t do anything wrong. She can’t read people’s minds.