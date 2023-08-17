‘She’s not everything that she’s been saying she is.’ A Woman Said That Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years Left Her For Lizzo
by Matthew Gilligan
Lizzo is really feeling the burn lately, huh?
All kinds of negative news stories have been coming out about the famous singer and here’s another one to add to the list.
A woman named Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown posted a video on TikTok where she told viewers that comedian Myke Wright, the man she had been dating for 10 years, started dating Lizzo when the two were still together and she said that the singer treated her badly.
Brown said, “It was really hard for my mental health. I went through a really difficult period of time trying to be OK with this.”
Brown said she didn’t say anything earlier because, “Everybody in the world loves her and her message is like love and light and positivity. People love her, so why would I try to drag her name or something?”
But the recent flood of negative news about Lizzo made her reconsider her stance.
She said, “This is the first time I’ve ever been able to really speak on it and feel like people will hear what I’m saying.”
Brown added, “She’s not everything that she’s been saying she is and I’ve known that for a long time, but I tried to let it go. Now that it’s coming to light who she really is and how she really operates, it’s just like vindication.”
Check out what she had to say in her video.
And here’s how folks reacted.
This person said this was actually a blessing in disguise.
Another TikTokker was sorry that this happened to her after 10 years.
And this viewer said these situations are always traumatizing.
At the end of the day, if somebody is gonna do this to you, there’s probably a reason it happened. Lizzo or not.
Enjoy the journey and go find your new person.
You’ll be better for it.
