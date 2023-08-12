Shop Owner Reveals How Thieves Can Use An AirTag Hack To Snag Clothes From The Trash
by Laura Lynott
Can you believe this?! One store worker has lifted the lid on a rather genius but evil way to shoplift!
The young woman posed as a very convincing thief in a TikTok video to highlight a way of nabbing some clothes without paying.
Her video is claiming that some folks are actually using AirTags to help them locate some freebies – but absolutely NOTHING is lawful about this hack!
The retail worker shows just how shop staff can keep an eye out for the extra smart thieves, apparently using tech to bag their loot!
In a skit video, the poster shows how a shopping trip using an Airtag could potentially prove lucrative.
In her video, she shows how a potential shoplifter could look genuine by paying for one item, after sneakily dumping a bag full of clothes in the trash!
The TikToker then shows how she believes a smart thief would collect her loot!
But this isn’t for the faint-hearted crook.
Because you have to wait until they literally take out the trash.
But once they do… she who dares gets the trash bag spoils!
By the way, we do NOT recommend this at home.
Watch the video:
So what do viewers have to say? Plenty!
Some are really impressed…
Some might have plans to employ this strategy…
And of course there are some doubters…
In case you’re wondering, AirTags cost about $30 apiece, so this is not a cheap way to steal stuff.
Also, don’t do this.
*wink*