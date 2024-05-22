Her In-Laws Gave Milk To Her Daughter, But She’s Highly Allergic. Now She Refuses To Trust Them And They’re Mad.
by Ashley Ashbee
Food allergies can be very serious, and even a mild allergy causes immense discomfort.
If someone doesn’t respect that your child has an allergy, any good parent would be concerned and take precautions.
Here’s why the in-laws of the woman in this story didn’t respect this child’s food allergies.
AITA for not going to my in-laws because they try to give milk to my allergic daughter without telling me
My daughter (5F) has been allergic to dairy products since birth. We had a couple of big scares and used an epipen.
Visits with the grandparents are concerning for multiple reasons.
I have a difficult history with my father-in-law.
There has always been tension between us because he thinks the baby/child should adapt to the adult needs and not the other way around.
For example, if the lunch will begin at 1pm, young children should not be fed even if they are hungry at 11am. They must eat with everybody.
Some of the issues may even count as child neglect.
She had Nutella. And then a quiche!
They never asked us if they could try to give her milk.
They live in a farm and they lost the epipen.
It is very unlikely that something bad would happen but you never know and emergency services would take at least 15 minutes to arrive.
She was coughing a lot when I talked to her on the phone and I suspect she has a big reflux.
My husband is picking her up today because I urged him to. Like the time they did not put diaper cream and the area was red raw!
This mom’s no tolerance policy went into effect.
Now I don’t want our daughter to stay with them since I’m sure she is going to be ok. The trust is broken.
AITA for going against my husband’s will for that ?
Here’s what people in the comments had to say.
I’m applauding this commenter. Who cares what others think?
I watch a lot of true crime and deadly domestic events sound a lot like this story.
Here’s what can happen. You did the right thing, OP.
Exactly. Red flag alert.
An almost mortal example. I wonder how the grandparents reacted.
Always put your kids first.
Who cares what family thinks?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad grandparents, bad husband, children, family, food allergies, illness, picture, reddit, top, toxic