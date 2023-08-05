August 5, 2023 at 7:54 am

‘Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down.’ A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokBreakingandEntering Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down. A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

Well, I guess some people are just deep sleepers…

A woman named Gracie shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers a WILD story about sleeping through a stranger breaking into her Los Angeles apartment, eating some of her food, and s**king some c**arettes on her couch.

Wow!

She said, “They went through everything. Every one of these cabinets was open, my entire fridge was open.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.14.38 PM Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down. A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

Photo Credit: TikTok

The intruder ate five bananas in the apartment as well as some oranges…they must have been hungry…

And, to add insult to injury, the stranger smeared honey all over her place.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.14.47 PM Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down. A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

Photo Credit: TikTok

And Gracie didn’t wake up AT ALL during the break-in.

She said, “Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down.”

And the stranger didn’t even steal anything.

People are strange…

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.14.56 PM Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down. A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

This is wild!

@gracie.macura BREAK IN VLOG 💕 #storytime #losangeles #la #citylife #grwm ♬ original sound – Gracie Mac

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

One person said this sounds like it was PERSONAL.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.15.07 PM Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down. A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual thought it was raccoons at first.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.15.12 PM Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down. A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker thinks a unhomed person might be to blame for this.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.15.34 PM Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down. A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, this woman definitely dodged a bad one!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter