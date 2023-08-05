‘Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down.’ A Woman Slept Through an Intruder Eating Bananas and Smoking in Her Apartment
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I guess some people are just deep sleepers…
A woman named Gracie shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers a WILD story about sleeping through a stranger breaking into her Los Angeles apartment, eating some of her food, and s**king some c**arettes on her couch.
Wow!
She said, “They went through everything. Every one of these cabinets was open, my entire fridge was open.”
The intruder ate five bananas in the apartment as well as some oranges…they must have been hungry…
And, to add insult to injury, the stranger smeared honey all over her place.
And Gracie didn’t wake up AT ALL during the break-in.
She said, “Sleeping beauty over here while all this is going down.”
And the stranger didn’t even steal anything.
People are strange…
Check out her video.
This is wild!
@gracie.macura BREAK IN VLOG 💕 #storytime #losangeles #la #citylife #grwm ♬ original sound – Gracie Mac
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
One person said this sounds like it was PERSONAL.
Another individual thought it was raccoons at first.
And this TikTokker thinks a unhomed person might be to blame for this.
Yeah, this woman definitely dodged a bad one!