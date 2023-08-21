August 21, 2023 at 9:24 am

‘So what exactly am I paying $75 for?’ A Woman Was Asked To Clean Her Airbnb Even Though She Was Charged A Large Cleaning Fee. Is She Being Unreasonable?

by Matthew Gilligan

In case you haven’t been paying attention, let me fill you in.

People are fed up with all the extra fees that Airbnb owners are adding when people book units and the cleaning fees seem to be making a lot of folks upset.

And a woman named Tenille shared a series of videos where she opened up about a recent Airbnb experience that was less than stellar, in her opinion.

In her first video, she said, “[The host] is like, ‘Make sure you take out the garbage,’ even though he claims a maid is coming.”

The cleaning fee for the rental was $75 and the place to throw out trash was down several flights of stairs.

Tenille said, “The only thing is that the bed has to be made. Every other part of the condo is literally spic and span. So what exactly am I paying $75 for?”

Good question…

Check out her first video.

@prettybully23

Replying to @Kathy Rivas I usually have great stays with airbnb but this host was so petty. #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Tenille

Tenille posted another video where she said the Airbnb host messaged her after she checked out and said that the cleaning lady said she stayed at the rental past her checkout time AND that she stole a bottle of wine.

@prettybully23

Good thing I record everything! These airbnb hosts are greedy. My airbnb host is lying and acussing me of stealing and leaving late. Ridiculous. #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Tenille

And in her third video, Tenille said she thinks the cleaning lady was overcharging the Airbnb host and possibly ever lying about how much she works.

@prettybully23

Replying to @Miranda airbnb support contacted me and I dont know why or what to say because I didnt contact them. Now im worried lol

♬ original sound – Tenille

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

One person said she needs to let other folks know about this.

Another TikTokker said they don’t clean if they pay a cleaning fee.

And this person said this is why they stick to staying in hotels.

