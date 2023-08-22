‘Sweet baby, how did you get there? How did this happen?’ A Woman Found a Stray Dog Stuck in the Bathroom She Was Remodeling
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is something you don’t see every day!
A woman named Kyndal posted a video on TikTok that documented a hilarious and alarming incident that happened to her when her home was undergoing renovations.
She heard some strange noises from the bathroom in the house and then…she discovered a random dog hanging out in there.
Kyndal found a dog that didn’t belong to her with its head sticking out of the bathroom floor and she moved her camera to show the dog that actually belongs to her.
Hmmmm…
Kyndal said, “Sweet baby, how did you get there? How did this happen? And what do I do about it?”
Well, that’s sure a problem!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kyndal_bretWHAT DO I DO♬ original sound – kyndal_bret
Kyndal shared a follow-up video where she showed the sweet dog after it got its head out of the hole and it seemed like a really sweet pup!
She said she eventually figured out who the pooch belonged to and returned her to her owner.
Her name is Lulu, by the way!
@kyndal_bret Replying to @Jess ✨ ♬ original sound – kyndal_bret
You never know…
I’ll be laughing about this for days!