‘Would you have given up your seat?’ A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds

by Matthew Gilligan

I, for one, am going to stand up right this instant and give this woman a standing ovation.

Because I think it’s incredibly rude for people to ask other folks to switch seats on planes just because they didn’t get the seats they needed for a flight and can’t sit with their kids, boyfriends, girlfriends, etc.

Too bad!

And a TikTokker shared a video where she straight-up refused to give up her seat so a kid could sit with their family.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.27.00 AM Would you have given up your seat? A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.27.08 AM Would you have given up your seat? A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds

Photo Credit: TikTok

And her caption says, “That’s a no from me dawg. Would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.”

I think she did the right thing!

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.27.15 AM Would you have given up your seat? A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@lifewithdrsabraThat’s a no from me dawg 🤣 would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.♬ original sound – Sunshynelove21

Now check out what folks had to say about this.

This person said these folks should have booked seats together.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.27.25 AM Would you have given up your seat? A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said they think they know what’s going on here.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.27.43 AM Would you have given up your seat? A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they’d say yes…for a better seat!

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.28.02 AM Would you have given up your seat? A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds

Photo Credit: TikTok

Give this woman a medal for sticking up for herself!

