‘Would you have given up your seat?’ A Woman Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat So A Child Could Sit With Their Family And The Internet Applauds
by Matthew Gilligan
I, for one, am going to stand up right this instant and give this woman a standing ovation.
Because I think it’s incredibly rude for people to ask other folks to switch seats on planes just because they didn’t get the seats they needed for a flight and can’t sit with their kids, boyfriends, girlfriends, etc.
Too bad!
And a TikTokker shared a video where she straight-up refused to give up her seat so a kid could sit with their family.
The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family.”
And her caption says, “That’s a no from me dawg. Would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.”
I think she did the right thing!
Take a look at her video.
@lifewithdrsabraThat’s a no from me dawg 🤣 would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.♬ original sound – Sunshynelove21
Give this woman a medal for sticking up for herself!