‘That’s really equal to what would be deemed the middle class.’ A Flight Attendant for American Airlines Defended Herself After She Asked For $92 per Hour
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman who works as a flight attendant posted a video on TikTok where she talked about why she and her fellow American Airlines workers are voting to go on strike to raise their pay to $92 per hour.
The woman posted her video in reaction to a nurse who compared what she does to what flight attendants do and she wanted to set the record straight.
The first thing she wanted to make crystal clear is that the $92 per hour would be for flight attendants that have at least 14 years of experience AND it would only be during flight hours.
She explained that flight attendants don’t get paid for a 40-hour week like other professions, instead, they’re paid bi-monthly and their flight hours usually come out to about 75 to 80 hours per month.
In other words, they don’t get paid for showing up to the airport an hour and a half before the flight time and for doing all the things that happen before a plane actually takes off.
On top of that, if there is a delay, they don’t get paid for any delay time.
In her video, she said, “If you really stop and think about that, the $92 an hour, which as a reminder, is on the high scale of seniority, amounts to about $7,000 a month before taxes. That’s really equal to what would be deemed the middle class.”
She added, “to say nurses are more important than flight attendants is completely asinine” and she explained that her job actually puts her in a lot of very serious life and d**th situations just like nurses deal with.”
She continued, “Instead of playing the whole ‘my job is more important than yours,’ how about you work for a union that doesn’t mind fighting for what you think is fair pay for nurses? I don’t come into the emergency room trying to dictate how much nurses should be paid just because I’ve watched a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.”
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
The more people are able to increase their salaries in these jobs, the more salaries will go up overall.
Go get that money, gurl!