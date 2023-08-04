‘The ones that you are taking are worth a lot more.’ A Customer Said That Plato’s Closet Scammed Her When She Tried to Sell Her Clothes
by Matthew Gilligan
Plato’s Closet…you’ve been put on blast!
And it happened because a woman shared a video on TikTok where she seemed pretty fired up about being “scammed” by one of the store’s locations after they refused to supply her with a breakdown of what she brought into the store.
She said that she brought in three bins and two bags full of clothes and that she got skeptical when she received a text message saying that her stuff was ready only 10 minutes after she dropped it off.
She said, “Right off the bat, I f**king knew that s**t did not get looked through.”
She added, “I realized that I had left a purple sweater at the bottom of one of my bins. It was still at the f**king bottom, I swear!”
When the woman asked for a physical breakdown of her donation, things got weird with an employee.
She said, “She then goes to give me a breakdown and she’s just f**king throwing all of this information at me like I’m some robot and I’m gonna compute what the f**k she’s saying and keep it in my memory card.”
The worker claimed they couldn’t print off something like that and the store’s manager said the same thing.
The woman said, “I paid my hard-f**king-earned money for these clothes. You’re telling me you’re not taking them? OK, cool. But the ones that you are taking are worth a lot more. Whatever, I just want the f**king breakdown.”
She was all fired up!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@sandyystarr Platos closet is crazy for this wallah. Im not saying in anyway that its the girls who work here but they HAVE TO BE SCAMMING bro. How can you not provide me with a printout invoice of how much ill be making per item ??? The numbers probably did not add up and thats why she was not able to show me. Platos closet genuinely needs to fix their shit. You guys barely give us anything for the clothes you take… you don't even have the decency to correctly go through our belongings ?? The whole point of this service is to make back money on clothes you basically dont use and are basically brandnew, if your staff isn't correctly doing their job or this is how they've been trained PLATOS CLOSET NEEDS TO DO BETTER. Pissed me off fr. This was the vaughan location, frankly the manager was very much being rude in the beginning. AFTER i started letting her know that nobody was arguing with her, it just DID NOT make sense to me that i was told i am able to get a breakdown of the items im selling, she then provided me with the barcodes and said i could take a picture of it because it shows how much i get and how much they will sell it for. Something just seemed SO freaking off. Even if this shit wasn't a scam they do not give you yours moneys worth and their managers need proper training so they can better explain and avoid these situations! One word answers and a bunch of i dont knows are CRAZYYYYY !!!😭#fyp #platoscloset #vaughan #thrifting #viral
The reality about selling anything to any corporation is that they’re always going to try and screw you.
Always keep that in mind, fam!