‘Then he told me to get rid of our dog and deep clean the home.’ Man Wants To Know If He’s Wrong For Choosing The Family Dog Over His Friend
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m 100% biased, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with choosing a dog over a human being.
Of course, every situation is different, but I’d choose my pooch over pretty much everyone on any given day.
But that’s just me…
Now it’s up to you to see if you think this guy acted like an a**hole for choosing his dog over a friend who’s going through some hard times.
Read his story below and see what you think.
AITA for choosing our family dog over a friend hard on his luck?
“Me (32m), my wife (30f), and our 2 daughters (both under 5) live in a decent sized apartment, not grand or anything of the sort but big enough for us and for us to host another person for a limited amount of time that it would not be a burden.
Recently a friend of mine (28m), that I’ve known for a few years from an old job, is going through a divorce has asked me for a place to stay. I talked it over with my wife and she has no problems with him staying with us.
When I told him that he could stay he was so grateful, but then he told me to get rid of our dog and deep clean the home as he has a severe dog allergy.
We never knew about this as it has never been an issue, we always hung out at a mutual friends house, work, the bar, or double dates at restaurants where no dogs are.
I told him that we would not be able to get rid of our dog to accommodate, as he is a part of our family, getting older and that it would honestly devastate our girls and us.
He is now running around bad mouthing us to our friend group for taking back our offer for him to stay with us and choosing a dog over his health. I have been receiving multiple calls saying that I ATA for not helping him now.”
Reddit users shared their thoughts.
One person said he’s NTA and said his friend needs to go stay somewhere else.
Another individual said they think they know what this guy really meant…
And this Reddit user said they think this guy was gonna take things even further.
This guy really needs to get some help.