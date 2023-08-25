‘There’s garbage everywhere. It’s gross to live like this.’ A Woman Showed Viewers The Bad Shape Her “Luxury” Apartment Complex Is In
by Matthew Gilligan
Rents are skyrocketing all over the country right now and even if you’re paying a lot of cash to live in a supposedly nice apartment complex, some of those places aren’t kept up very well.
A woman in South Carolina named Lexie posted a video where she talked about her disappointment in the $2,000-per-month luxury apartment she rents.
Lexie said, “I pay 2k a month to live here and this is what my pool area looks like in my ‘luxury’ apartment.”
Her video shows ci**rette butts, toilet paper, and beer cans all over the ground and she told viewers that the apartment complex’s pool had feces in it.
She then said, “And yet, they expect us to pay 2K a month and they keep raising the rent. Yay.”
Lexie’s video caption reads, “Living in a luxury apartment and paying prices that are way too much for any salary range… this is not okay. This pool area has been disgusting for the last month. Nothing will ever be done about it. We have contacted management management does nothing about it. It’s gross to live like this and still pay a lot of money and have the possibility of rent increases.”
Here’s the video.
@missfirment Living in a luxury apartment, and paying prices that are way too much for any salary range… this is not okay. This pool area has been disgusting for the last month. Nothing will ever be done about it. We have contacted management management does nothing about it. It's gross to live like this and still pay a lot of money and have the possibility of rent increases.
Now let’s see what people had to say.
Why does it seem like things are just getting worse when it comes to living conditions?
*sigh*