‘There’s nothing in here.’ A Subway Worker Put Lays Potato Chips on Blast Because Their Bags Are Full of Air

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s a tale as old as time itself…

Okay, maybe it’s not THAT old, but we’ve all been annoyed after buying a bag of chips and realizing that it’s about 25% full…and that’s being generous, sometimes.

Well, a Subway employee finally had enough of the nonsense and shared a video where he showed viewers how much air was in a bag of Lays potato chips.

He said, “OK, I’m at Subway right, I work back here, anyways, so after we stock these f**king chips all the time, I got this bag of chips, it just fell out.”

He continued, “Check this s**t out. Remember how people talk about Lay’s gave you f**king air?”

He then tossed the bag in the air to illustrate his point.

He said, “There’s literally nothing in this f**king bag, listen. There’s nothing in here. What the f**k?”

Well, that won’t be good for business…

Take a look at the video.

@smokoguuwop it’s just air 😭 #subway #fypシ #fyp #foryourpage #foryoupage #lays #layschips #layseverywhere #subwayisfresh ♬ original sound – Tyler

And here’s what people had to say about this.

One viewer just can’t seem to win…

Another person made a funny observation.

And this TikTokker said this happens to them EVERY time.

Lays really is the worst about this.

Not only do they have a lot of air in the bag… the chips are the LIGHTEST chips in existence.

