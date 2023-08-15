‘They can put hair color, bleach, anything in there.’ A Woman Said You Should Never Use Certain Shower Products When You Stay at Hotels
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, you’re about to see a Public Service Announcement that we think you should pay close attention to.
Because all of us have, at one time or another, used shampoo or liquid soap in a hotel room…but this video might make you do things a little bit differently in the future.
In fact, the person who posted this TikTok video said that you should never use the big shampoo and liquid soap bottles when you stay at a hotel.
In the video, she said, “Don’t ever use these.”
And they added, “Why? because they’re not secure.”
They continued, “These can come off and previous guests can put anything in there. They can put hair color, bleach, anything in there. If you don’t bring your own always call down to the front desk and ask for a fresh set or even the mini ones.”
The more you know!
Check out the video.
@travelinghotelmanager #travelinghotelmanager #dontusethese ♬ original sound – TravelingHotelManager
Here’s how folks reacted.
One person longs for the days of old when it comes to shampoo.
Another TikTokker said this makes them afraid.
And one person said they bring their own stuff because they don’t trust the hotel goods.
Remember… always use the brand new stuff, fam!